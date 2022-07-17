Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,057,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Beyond Commerce stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

