Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,057,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce Stock Performance
Beyond Commerce stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.