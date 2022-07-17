Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.57 and a 200-day moving average of $460.28. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

