Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,335 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 374.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $33.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.
