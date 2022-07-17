Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.