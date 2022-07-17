BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in June

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 461,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BIMI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 114.90% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

