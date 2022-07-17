Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.01 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

