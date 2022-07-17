Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.01 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

