BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

