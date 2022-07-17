BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
