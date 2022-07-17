BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $575.00 and last traded at $589.35, with a volume of 5629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.63.

The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.66.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

