BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

BXC opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $334,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 43.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

