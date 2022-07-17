BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$120.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $92.58.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.