BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.97. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

