Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $18.29 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $60.89 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.