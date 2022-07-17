Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,001.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.