Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $24,268,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

