Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

