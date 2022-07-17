BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the June 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

