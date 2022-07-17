Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBOF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.