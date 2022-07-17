BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,893,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

