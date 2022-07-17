Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $422.02

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.02 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.08). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.05), with a volume of 416,619 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($4.96).

Brewin Dolphin Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,994.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 510.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Brewin Dolphin

About Brewin Dolphin

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($21,573.57).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

