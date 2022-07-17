Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

