Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 672.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $494.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

