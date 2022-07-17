Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter.

KRR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE:KRR opened at C$2.77 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.08.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

