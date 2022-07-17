Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter.
Karora Resources Price Performance
TSE:KRR opened at C$2.77 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.08.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.