Brokers Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Ashland Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.75 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

