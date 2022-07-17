Brokers Offer Predictions for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

