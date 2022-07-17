Brokers Set Expectations for Audacy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audacy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Audacy

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audacy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUD. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 1,120,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.