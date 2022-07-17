Brokers Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

