Brokers Set Expectations for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of XFLT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
