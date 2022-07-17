Brokers Set Expectations for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Shares of XFLT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

