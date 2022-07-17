Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.