Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NYSE:BKE opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

