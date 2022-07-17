CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $32.18 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.