Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.