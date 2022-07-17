Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.60.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.