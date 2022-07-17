Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price to C$6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

