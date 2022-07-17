Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Target Price to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.56.

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

