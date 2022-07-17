Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

