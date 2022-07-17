Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $113.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.12.

CNI stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

