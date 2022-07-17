Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after buying an additional 30,544 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

FICO stock opened at $428.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

