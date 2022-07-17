Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 314 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $27,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

