Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 426 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.57 and its 200 day moving average is $460.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

