Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 639 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

BFAM stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

