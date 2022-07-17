Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.