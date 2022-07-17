Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

