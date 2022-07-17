Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.