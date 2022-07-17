Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average is $183.60. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.