Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

