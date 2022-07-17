Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $84.78 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

