Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

