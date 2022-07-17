Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Evergy by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

