Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

